Bernard “Bernie” Edward Hale

Our beloved father, brother, and Papa, Bernard “Bernie” Edward Hale (77), died peacefully with his children by his side in Bothell, Washington on March 28th, 2023, following a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Born to Edward and Dorothy Hale on June 3rd, 1945, in Grand Junction, CO, Bernie became the oldest of three boys. He was raised by the kindest woman to walk the earth, and it cannot be overstated that the best parts of Bernie came from his mother. Never apart for more than a few days at a time, she cried when he left for flight school, as did he.

Bernie learned to fly the “Air Force Way” in Lubbock, TX in the USAF class of '69. His first experience flying over the speed of sound was in the T-38 Talon. Followed by survival training, Bernie began his first tour of duty in Vietnam. After a year of flying a Cessna 01-Bird Dog as a Forward Air Controller, he went to Merced, CA to be trained on the B-52 Stratofortress. After training, he went to Guam as a captain with his B-52 squadron. These life experiences culminated in his book, Jungle Fighter Pilots.

A constant in Bernie's life was his relationship with golf. Golf represented connection with others and friendship. Through connections at work, he attended The Masters golf tournament every chance he got and brought clients and friends to share the experience. He was a great golfer; some of folks' favorite memories with Bernie would be times spent on a golf course.

Throughout every aspect of his life, Bernie loved others. He knew no strangers, and even as his illness progressed, this core part of who he was never faded. He told people he loved them until he could no longer speak. Bernie gifted all who knew him with the sincere notion that they were special and valued.

Join us in Missoula August 19th at the Eagles Club from 2-5pm. If you are unable to attend but feel inclined to participate, the family would treasure any written memories or tributes to have on display. (Send to shehale@yahoo.com) In lieu of flowers, Bernie's children gratefully request a donation in his honor to The Old Friends Club (https://www.oldfriendsclub.org/support-us).

Bernie is survived by his children, who doted on him endlessly in the final years of his life: Shannon Walajtys (spouse Jeff) of Forestdale, MA, Shevaun Hale of Kirkland, WA, Sheila Hale (spouse Jason Bernstein) of Kirkland, WA, and Shane Hale (spouse Mary Jane) of Kirkland, WA. He was ‘Papa' to his grandchildren: Vivian Bernstein, Lucille Bernstein, Anna Hale, and Vance Hale. His beloved brothers and their children: Michael Hale (spouse Tammy) and their children Emily Fossum (spouse Mitch), Audrey Hale, Andi Slifer (spouse Seth), and Caleb Hale (spouse Heather); brother Patrick Hale (spouse Kelly), and nephew Casey Hale.