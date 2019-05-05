MISSOULA — Bernard Francis O’Connor, 61, of Missoula, died of cancer at his home on Jan. 17, 2019. We will miss such a loving husband, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, co-worker, actor, artist, and advocate for senior citizens.
Bernard “Bernie” was born in Anaconda to Mary C. and Michael J. O’Connor in 1957, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Helena High School in 1976 and in 1985 earned a bachelor's degree in drama from the University of Montana. Bernie was programs officer at Missoula Aging Services for 19 years. He promoted independence, dignity and health of older adults in Missoula and surrounding areas.
Known for his quick wit, and impromptu Irish brogue impressions, he was very proud of his Irish heritage. When he spoke, it would be hilarious or profound. His calm demeanor won over everyone he met. A gentle man of books, poetry, music, he thrived on literature and theatrical experiences.
Bernard and Julie, a UM drama major, shared a passion for acting and their Golden Retrievers, Stanley, Disco and Eldorado. They toured 85 venues from California to New York in 1997, performing 113 shows of "To Kill a Mockingbird" for the Montana Repertory Theatre’s first national tour. Bernard was as much a theatre technician as an actor, building sets and designing and running sound and lights for theatre productions around the state. Bernard also played Dr. Hergot in Steven Seagal’s, "The Patriot," filmed in Ennis (1998).
Bernard is survived by his beloved wife, Julie; his brother Michael (Lois) O’Connor and sisters, Rosemary (Bob) Miller and Margaret (Daryl Chan) O’Connor all of Helena, Betty DeVaney of Townsend and Maureen (Jim) McEnaney of Boise, Idaho. Surviving also are his father and mother-in-law, Martin and LaRae Berning; brother-in-law Marty Berning of Atlanta; his god-daughter Libby Lindstrom of Hailey, Idaho, and by his nieces and nephews, Katie, Colleen, Bob, Mark, Kary, Molly, Joe, Emmalea, Fuli, and their families.
The family wishes to thank all friends, teachers, and caregivers who helped Bernard along the way.
Memorial donations may be sent to Missoula Aging Services, 337 Stephens Ave., Missoula, MT 59801; or the Myrna Loy Center, 15 North Ewing St., Helena, MT 59601.
A celebration of Bernard’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Slainte.