HAMILTON — Bernard J. McLaverty Jr., (aka: Beau, Bern, Mac), 66, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home in Hamilton of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 2, 1952, in St. Ignatius to the late Dr. Bernard J. and Marie T. Cavanaugh McLaverty. He graduated from Loyola High School in May 1970. Following school he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from October 1970 to October 1972. He then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served honorably, retiring after 22 years at the rank CWO2, Special Agent on Feb. 1, 1995.
Beau married Debbie Evans, of California, in December 1984.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Marie T. (Joseph) McLaverty-Caina; grandkids, Cheyenne, Tristan and Bernardo Caina; stepson, Lenne Peixoto, and granddaughter, Erin Peixoto; siblings, Christine (Tom) Caplis, Terry (Kim) McLaverty, Steve (Diane) McLaverty, Diane (Paul) Johnson, Bridget (Doug) Shoup, Susan (Brian) Delaney, Mark (Julie) McLaverty, Debbie (Mark) Chilcote.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and Corvallis American Legion – Post 91. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.