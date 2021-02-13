Bernice Anne Mortenson Trowbridge

Bernice, age 87, died Feb. 9, 2021, of natural causes, at Avantara Nursing Home. Bernice was born on May 8, 1933 in Epping, North Dakota, daughter of Arthur M. and Valborg A. Mortenson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters. Arlene Bruns, Lois Courchene and Lorraine Falcon; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Bernice is survived by her husband, Warner Leon Trowbridge; and her children, Linda Verbeck (Idaho), Dennis Neigel and Mark (Nien) Christian (Washington), Liane (Bill) Bentley (Billings). She has 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

For a full obituary, please see www.michelottisawyers.com.