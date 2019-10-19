BELLINGHAM, Washington — Bernita Mae Zuidmeer born in Bellingham, Washington. She was Bunny to everyone she met. She attended Washington State University majoring in home economics. She married her high school sweetheart Peter Zuidmeer on June 8, 1946. The family moved to Missoula in 1966 where she taught at Hellgate High School retiring in 1984. She was also active in the operations of their family business Shakey's Pizza. They moved back to Washington to the farm where she grew up. They enjoyed traveling to Pete's Navy reunions across the United States. Bunny was active in her church, St. John’s Lutheran.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Peter. She is survived by her daughter Jane (Verne) Christianson, son Bill (Denise) Zuidmeer and multiple grandchildren.
Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Ten Mile Cemetery (6268 Metcalf Rd., Lynden) Memorials may be made in Bunny’s name to the Muenscher Scholarship Fund, care of St. John’s Lutheran Church. 2530 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225