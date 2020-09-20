MISSOULA — Bert Russel Sommers, 103, of Missoula, passed away Sept. 17, 2020 at Hillside Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Feb. 26, 1917 in East Missoula on the farm where he spent his life. His parents were Earl and Ella (Palmer) Sommers and he had seven brothers and sisters.
He was a veteran, athlete, businessman and avid horseman.
At 15, he started to learn how to box in the basement of Harold's Club in Bonner. At 16, he hopped a freight car in hopes it was headed for Seattle. He then boxed in Seattle and Bremerton where he earned $7.50 per fight. He also traveled to San Francisco with Richie Fontaine to box big time there, as he earned $20 a fight. He also had a boxing career in Missoula and was welterweight champion of Montana.
He enlisted in the Army Corp on Jan. 17, 1942 and was honorably discharged on Feb. 15, 1945. He spent most of his time in Wendover, Utah, running an aerial gunnery school training tail and waste gunners for combat in WWII. During his time in the military he married Gladys Henderson from Missoula on Sept. 6, 1943. She joined him in Wendover in military housing which consisted of a 30 foot trailer with a couple in each end. After the war they returned to Missoula with their two children. They purchased the farm in East Missoula from his parents in 1948. During the war and after, Bert shot competitive skeet shooting. He was Montana champion for four years.
Bert worked at various jobs for Missoula County, Montana Power, Standard Oil and Western MT Co-op. Most of those years delivering gas and fuel oil. They purchased their own business in 1963 called Westside Distributors. They operated that until his retirement at age 59.
In his retirement he enjoyed having a big garden, raising horses, many, many hours of riding up Marshall Creek and of course his grandkids and then on down to great-great grandkids.
In his years he overcame many things like open heart surgery at 86, horseback riding accident at 90, stroke at 96, but a broken hip at 103 was his last battle.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 75 years, Gladys, parents, siblings, infant daughter Linda, son-in-law Wrey Frechette and grandson Wrey T.
He is survived by son Allen (Mary Ann) Sommers, daughter Donna Frechette, grandchildren Teri Sommers, Darla (Brent) Heist, Kevin (April) Sommers, Rick (Michelle) Frechette, Kindra (Jim) Kostka, Rusty (Garci) Crouch, Brad Crouch, Jessica (Ryan) Miller; 25 great grandkids & 23 great-great grandkids.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
