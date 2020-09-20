× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Bert Russel Sommers, 103, of Missoula, passed away Sept. 17, 2020 at Hillside Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Feb. 26, 1917 in East Missoula on the farm where he spent his life. His parents were Earl and Ella (Palmer) Sommers and he had seven brothers and sisters.

He was a veteran, athlete, businessman and avid horseman.

At 15, he started to learn how to box in the basement of Harold's Club in Bonner. At 16, he hopped a freight car in hopes it was headed for Seattle. He then boxed in Seattle and Bremerton where he earned $7.50 per fight. He also traveled to San Francisco with Richie Fontaine to box big time there, as he earned $20 a fight. He also had a boxing career in Missoula and was welterweight champion of Montana.