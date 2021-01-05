CLINTON — Bessie S. (Winings) Teague, 88, passed away from natural causes at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. She was born in Ronan on Dec. 16, 1932, to Fred and Anna (Peone) Winings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years William "Bill" Teague, her parents, her brother Leonard and sister Rose. Bessie is survived by her brother Ronald (Patsy) Winings of Kamiah, Idaho; her Clinton family: son John (Karen) Teague, daughter Jo (Ray) McKinley, granddaughter Torrie (Jesse) Cooney and great-grandson Chase Cooney.