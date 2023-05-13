Sometime in the early morning hours of February 15, 2023, Beth Williams, our sister, aunt, grandmother and friend lost her life on the mountain she loved and called her forever home. Beth was born March 30, 1958 in Great Falls, Montana to Judy and Carter Williams. A twin to her younger brother Fred (by seven minutes), Beth entered this world the yin to Fred's yang. We all said she came into the world to make sure it was safe for Fred, calm and measured to his Tasmanian devil personality. Always the peacemaker and voice of reason, Beth grew up as the quiet one. Her love of horses nurtured her through high school and later in life, family ski trips provided the escape and soul nourishing pleasure. She attended Colorado College but left to experience the world, including travel abroad, working in restaurants and as a lifting and rigging worker for Aris Helicopters in California. It was there on the Tahoe Forest she met the love of her life, Doug Pewitt. They married in 1989 and upon his retirement, moved to Montana in 2000, where they built their dream home on a ridge overlooking Salmon Lake. Not content to sit still, she learned signing and became an interpreter for the deaf in the Missoula school system, making the one hour drive every school day through all sorts of weather. A gracious and talented cook, the family always looked forward to her dinners at Seeley, breakfasts of eggs benedict and the annual Thanksgiving feast where she hosted all nieces, nephews, in-laws, outlaws and dogs of the Williams clan. Dogs were as important as people to Beth and she treated both with love and respect. Always the peacemaker, she was beloved by nieces and nephews. She provided a calming and engaging source of comfort, reaching out to provide support, love, or if needed, a swift kick. All of which she was extremely capable. Beth retired from the school system to care for Doug who developed Alzheimers disease. She was the perfect match and caregiver for her husband, seeing to his daily needs with patience and love.