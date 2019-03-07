DEER LODGE — Sweetgrass Woman her name came to be and later I will tell you why it is important to me. But for now let us celebrate her journey through life to the end of the trail.
She was born in the backseat of a car in 1932, at Woodside, in the Bitterroot north of Hamilton. Her Shoshone blood was given to her by Mary Garnett, and her dad, Oran, was not finished yet. Sweetgrass Woman had four brothers who filled her life, with none surviving her sacred life.
She grew up in the valley of the Bitterroot flower, but as a young girl moved to Anaconda for a job her dad did need. Later on she met her man, Paul, and her real journey began. Farming and ranching in the Deer Lodge Valley, driving the buckrake with her black hair waving in the wind.
Sweetgrass Woman mothered two children early on and gave them their freedom to grow up independent and strong; a boy and girl to be exact, and that is why I can write this story now.
I took her daughter’s hand in 1989, and proved myself in this promised land, sharing their journey with honey bees and lending a hand.
When Christmas or birthdays came around, we treasured the gift of sweetgrass all in a braid. It was to remind us of smudges and prayers and that the real gifts are free if you watch for them out there. She was the best of a cook and taught me how to fry sliced apples in butter and brown sugar, along with pork steak and a mix of wild rice and salad on the side.
In later years we lived close by to help them along with the aging of time. One afternoon, she visited our house and we offered bananas for their next meal. She said she could take two and placed them in her left coat pocket, commenting that she didn’t have room in the right pocket — her six gun was there.
With her hair silver and years passed by, on March 2, 2019, God needed her to share her wealth by smudging and sending prayers down on the earth.
She loved to ride through the Big Hole Valley, especially in June when the camas flowers are in full bloom. We will spread her ashes with love and upon the ground a sweetgrass braid we will leave there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deer Lodge Care, 1100 Texas Avenue, Deer Lodge, MT 59722.