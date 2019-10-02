BOZEMAN — Bette L. Harrison passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at Gallatin County Rest Home. Bette was born on May 12, 1932, in New Salem, North Dakota, to Patrick and Fern Hagarty
Bette lived with her parents in Bismarck, North Dakota, for years and then moved to Miles City where they lived for several years. Bette attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was a Cheerleader during her freshman and sophomore years. Her and her family moved to Hamilton where she finished her high school and was president of the Pep Club at Hamilton High. Bette graduated in 1950 and met the love of her life, Ben Harrison, while she was attending Western Montana College. During their engagement Bette worked at the telephone company. Ben and Bette married at St. Mary’s Mission in Stevensville on July 19, 1952. Bette and Ben took their family to Oklahoma where Ben served in the military. They returned to Montana and raised their family in Deer Lodge. Ben and Bette moved to Clinton in 1976 and they were married for 63 years.
Bette was a loving, caring stay-at-home mom but found time to be involved in PTA, CCD and The Elks Club. Bette sold Avon for eight years and loved to play Bridge when she found time.
Bette is preceded in death by her husband Ben. She is survived by her three sons, Jim (Patti), Dan (Melody) Dave (Sharon), six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Jewell Funeral home in Deer Lodge at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, with graveside services at Hillcrest Cemetery at 2 p.m. in Deer Lodge.
