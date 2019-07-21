MESA, Arizona — Betty Ann Holm passed away on July 6, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born to Glenn and Thelma Rush on Feb. 25, 1934, on her grandparents' farm in Lincoln County, South Dakota. She married Dean Holm, her high school sweetheart, on June 20, 1952, at the age of 18. Betty and Dean recently celebrated 67 years of a committed, loving marriage. The first of their children arrived the year following their wedding, and all six were born within seven years. She was a very devoted wife and mother, cherished by all.
Betty worked for the Forest Service, first at the Forestry Sciences Laboratory and later in Personnel in Missoula. She completed her career in 1989, after 22 years with the federal government. She was a wonderful employee and was greatly missed upon her retirement.
Betty's numerous hobbies kept her active throughout her life, many of which she enjoyed fully during her 30 year retirement. She loved gardening and canning, and was an excellent seamstress. Betty also knitted prayer shawls for her church to distribute to those needing comfort during difficulty. She enjoyed Bible Studies, ceramics, playing cards, and going to plays and other cultural events. She and Dean were highly sought after Round Dance instructors and attended numerous festivals. Betty and Dean traveled extensively after retirement, including cruises, RV trips, and going to Hawaii and Europe. Betty's great interest in genealogy took them to Norway where she learned much about her family history.
Betty and Dean divided their time after retirement between Montana and Arizona, permanently residing in Mesa, Arizona in 2015. Her church families were very dear to her, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula and Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother William (Bill) Rush, grandsons Jeremy Hamma and Brent Johnson, and son-in-law Brad Stoneking. She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Dean, her loving children Vicky (Steve) Harris, Randy (Deb) Holm, Deanna Stoneking, Steve (Carla) Holm, Jeff (Theresa) Holm and Laurie (Jim) Johnson, along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Betty is also greatly missed by her sisters Marilyn (Tom) Simmons, Marlys (Bob) Newcomb, Judy Monson and Linda (Jim) Sanden, sister-in-law Chris Rush, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Condolences may be left for the family at azlegacyfuneralhome.com/obituary/betty-holm/.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Love of Christ Lutheran Church, Sunshine Acres Children's Home in Mesa, Arizona, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 24 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula. A second service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on November 2 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.