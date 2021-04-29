Betty (Betsy) Jean Hanna

Florence - Betty (Betsy) Jean Hanna, 52, of Florence passed away in her home on Thursday April 22, 2021. Betty was born in Columbus, Wisconsin on September 5, 1968 to Crystal and Thomas Landsness. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Susan, Robin and Thomas, Jr.

Betty will forever live on through William Hanna, her husband of 34 years, her sons Corey, Jeremiah, William, Jr, Thomas and many other extended family members that will miss her dearly.

She lived life with an unending amount of love for everyone she encountered. She was a pillar of comfort to her loved ones and a Mama Bear to all. Thomas put it perfectly when he said, “She was all the inspiration he ever needed.”

A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Bread and Roses Community Center, 5303 US Highway 93 North in Florence. In honor of her love for the Green Bay Packers we encourage you to wear green and gold.