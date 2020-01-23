MISSOULA — Betty Buller, 84, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Village Health Care Center, of natural causes.
Betty was born on Oct. 16, 1935, in Paris, Tennessee, to Nolle and Rose Ella Garner. She was the fourth of six children. Betty spent the first few years of her life in Paris and then moved to Centralia, Illinois, with her family. When Betty was 19 years old, she made a trip to Scott Air Force Base to visit a friend who was in the infirmary. It was during that visit that Betty struck up a conversation with a young airman named Nick Buller, who was in the bed next to her friend. A short time later, on March 5, 1955 Betty and Nick were married.
During Nick’s Air Force career, Betty and he lived in many places, including Montana, New Mexico, Illinois and Germany. After Nick retired from the Air Force, they lived in Washington state for a time and then eventually moved back to Illinois. Throughout their marriage, Betty raised their four children and worked as a CNA and as a private home caregiver. For more than 15 years, she also successfully managed the books for the over the road trucking company that she and Nick started. In 2015, five years after retiring, Betty and Nick moved to Missoula.
Betty’s faith was very important to her and she was an active member of the Methodist Church, participating in many church groups and activities. Betty was an unwavering St. Louis Cardinals fan and she would watch the Cardinals’ games every day. Betty became an avid quilter and the running joke in the family was wondering how a woman who could not match the colors in her clothing, could produce such beautiful quilts. Betty loved spending time with and keeping tabs on her children, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Ida May and Dolores; her brother Jerry; her husband Nick and her son Christopher.
She is survived by her sister Ida Dean Cole, of Twin City, Georgia; her brother Nolle Garner Jr, of Pana, Illinois; her son Mark Buller of Centralia, Illinois; son Joseph Weiss (Susan) of Kent, Washington; daughter Jennifer Lubke (Ron) of Missoula and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Betty’s wishes no services are planned.