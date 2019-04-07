MISSOULA — Betty died on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula at the age of 90. She was a longtime Missoula resident. She always considered the Target Range area her home.
She was born on April 16, 1928, in Denver, Colorado, to Henry and Ileen Brock. She lived the first few years of her life in Lead, South Dakota. During World War II she moved to Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1946. After the war, she moved to Manhattan where she met Chuck Rafferty, the love of her life. Betty and Chuck were married in Kalispell on Oct. 13, 1948.
Betty, Chuck, and their three boys enjoyed many hikes and pack trips into Montana wilderness areas. She also logged many miles on the back of a motorcycle. She gave herself to her family and enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.
After 61 years of marriage, Chuck preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Bob Brock. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Mary) of Stevensville, Denny (Beth) of Lowman, Idaho, and Brian (Alice) of DeBorgia. She was also blessed with six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
No services will be held.