HELENA — Betty Haddon, 82, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on June 14, 2020 in Helena.

Betty was born July 24, 1937, and raised in Stevenson, Alabama. She attended the University of Alabama – Birmingham, where she received her diploma in nursing. She met her husband, Sam, while on a student nurse exchange program in Houston, Texas.

Betty and Sam moved to Montana in 1962. Betty worked as a nurse throughout the years in hospitals, pediatrics, and oncology. During this time, she raised their three children and earned her B.S. in nursing from the Montana State University School of Nursing. She spent the last years of her nursing career engaged in the work she most enjoyed; that of caring for cancer patients.

She was an active member of the Republican Women’s group in Missoula and participated in continuing education studies with the Oncology Nurses Society. Her interests included cooking, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.