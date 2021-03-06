Betty Hanel

Our loving mother Betty Hanel has died March 2, 2021 of natural causes at Auberge Assisted Living. She was born Oct. 14, 1924 in Denver, Colorado. She married George (Dutch) Hanel in San Diego, California in 1942 onboard the USS McCowan before dad was deployed in WWII. She worked as a secretary until returning to Colorado to raise a family of three.

She is survived by her daughters Georgia Haile of Westminster, CO and Janelle (Charell) Arnod of Missoula, MT. Nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preced in death by her husband George (Dutch) Hanel, son Kenneth Hanel and son-in-law Darrell.

She will be missed by all who loved her.

No service will be held upon her request. Any contribution in Betty's memory can be made to a charity of your choice.