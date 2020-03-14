BILLINGS — Betty J. Kienzle, of Billings, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walt; her parents; one brother and two grandsons.
She is survived by her children, Cathy (Leland) Schliep, Patricia (Jim) Morris, Diane (Paul) Hesch and Robert Kienzle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services and graveside services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to hospice or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at michelottisawyers.com.
