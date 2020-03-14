BILLINGS — Betty J. Kienzle, of Billings, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 94.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walt; her parents; one brother and two grandsons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Leland) Schliep, Patricia (Jim) Morris, Diane (Paul) Hesch and Robert Kienzle; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services and graveside services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, send memorials to hospice or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Kienzle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.