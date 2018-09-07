MISSOULA — Betty Jackson lived her life simply and quietly. She left life as she lived it early Sunday morning, slipping away in the early hours of the morning on Sept. 2, 2018.
She was born Nov. 9, 1922, the youngest as well as the only daughter of John and Verona Brown. Betty also grew up with two brothers named Clinton and Jack in Anaconda.
In May 1943 she married Arnold R. Jackson and became an Air Force wife. While stationed with her husband in Tacoma, Washington, her daughter Karen was born. Then while stationed in Greenville, Mississippi, Betty gave birth to another daughter named Claudia. They were also stationed in Roswell, New Mexico.
Upon Arnold’s retirement in 1962, they moved home and lived in Kalispell until 1996 when they moved to Missoula to be closer to family. They shared many happy years together, summering in Montana and wintering in Arizona. She was a prolific artist, dabbling in oils, watercolors and needlepoint.
When Arnold passed away in 2001, Betty moved to Village Senior Residence. As her health worsened, she had to relocate into Village Health Care Center. A big thank you to all of her caregivers; you enriched her life with your kindness.
Betty is survived by her daughter Karen (Ed) of Rock Tavern, New York, and daughter Claudia (Ric) of Missoula, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Diane, Darlene, and Mary Vee for their visits; she always enjoyed seeing you.
At a later date Betty’s and Arnold’s ashes will be scattered together in the Glacier Park area.
To my sweet mother, so long; to say you’ll be missed is an understatement. Until we meet again. Keep the porch light on.