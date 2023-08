Betty Jane Springer, 88, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be held on Monday, August 7th at 11am with a reception to follow at the Salvation Army, 355 S Russell St., Missoula. Interment at Missoula City Cemetery following the reception. Visit https:/www.gardencityfh.com/obituariesetty-springer to leave condolences and read Betty's obituary.