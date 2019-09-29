MISSOULA — Betty Powell, 86, died of natural causes on Sept. 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born July 1, 1933, in Missoula, to parents Ida (Treichel) Lemke and Ray Lemke.
Betty married the love of her life, Douglas W. Powell, on Dec. 31, 1951. Betty and Doug eloped and drove to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, thus beginning a marriage that lasted 57 years until Doug’s passing in 2008. Betty worked in the service industry, waitressing at several restaurants in Missoula. She spent most of her working career at the Tastee Freez. Betty also worked at the Bar MG restaurant. She did custodial work at Mount Jumbo School in East Missoula and product demonstration at Costco. Betty loved children and truly enjoyed her time spent at the school. Betty also loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Powell) Schindler and her husband Donald Schindler, of Missoula; two sisters, Harriet (Werner) Calcaterra and Linda (Werner) Schindler, both of Missoula; two grandchildren, David W. Schindler and Daniel K. Schindler, also of Missoula; beloved nieces, Vicky (Baldwin) Hiller, Becky (Baldwin) Wilson and Tracy (Powell) Frickel. Also included are several other treasured nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Doug; her sisters Alice (Lemke) Bryant, and Violet (Lemke) Baldwin; and her brother Bobby who died in a drowning accident in childhood.
There will be a memorial service with a dessert reception to follow on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway in Missoula.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Patrick Hospital for the loving care and respect shown to Betty during her last hours.
