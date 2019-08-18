MISSOULA — Betty (Johnson) Csorosz, age 92, died on July 27, 2019, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. She was born on April 7, 1927, in Sandpoint, Idaho, to Arvid and Rose Johnson. She was raised on the family farm with five brothers and one sister and attended local schools. Upon completing her college degree in education at Lewiston, Idaho, and Cheney, Washington, she taught elementary school.
She met her future husband, an Air Force pilot from Maine, at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls. Betty and "Phil" were married on June 30, 1951, and then traveled worldwide and raised a family. They lived in England, Germany, Japan, Virginia and Oklahoma, finally retiring in Missoula.
Betty was very active and totally dedicated to nature. She enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle of Montana and was an avid wildlife watcher. Hiking the mountains and countryside with her special group of friends was her favorite pastime. During her final days she requested thanks and appreciation be given to the members of her hiking group and to her neighbors for their companionship and support.
Family members include her husband, Lt. Col Felix Csorosz, USAF (Ret.), daughter Kristine Csorosz and son Paul Csorosz of Missoula, son-in-law David Payne and daughter Carolyn (Csorosz) Payne of Bountiful, Utah, granddaughter Julianna Payne, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and grandson James Payne, Bountiful, Utah.
A funeral service was held in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Aug. 17, with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery. A local remembrance for Betty will be held in Missoula at a later date.
As quoted from an unknown author, “Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.”