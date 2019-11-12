PARK FALLS, Wisconsin — Betty Joy McKnight, 88, of Park Falls, Wis., died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls. She was born on Aug. 19, 1931 in Lugerville, Wis., the daughter of Eman and Helen (Yarish) Smetak. Her early life and schooling were in Lugervile and Park Falls. On Jan. 10, 1953, she married John Edwin McKnight. Betty was a homemaker and an active member of the Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her son Peter (Brandi) McKnight of Florence; two grandchildren: Joshua Buerk of Blackwell, Missouri and Johnna McKnight of Florence; two sisters: Val Kinas of Prentice, Wisconsin and Phyllis Barfknecht of Bellevue, Washington; three brothers: Gary (Lori) Smetak of Sanford, Florida, Terry (Deb) Bourgard of Park Falls, Wisconsin, Randy (Karen) Couey of Rice Lake, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her son Michael Jon McKnight, her sister Donna Steinacker, and three brothers: Dick Smetak, Jim Smetak, and Dennis Bourgard.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Novitzke-Birch Street Funeral Service in Park Falls, Wis., is assisting the family. birchstreetfuneralservice.com