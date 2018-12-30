BEND, Oregon — My mom, Betty Lou (Andersen) Hanson, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2018, in Bend, Oregon, after 90 years of great living. Much of mom’s strength and independence was earned after she lost her father in 1944 from WWI mustard gas complications when she was only 16 years old. She was the oldest of five children and had to grow up fast to help her mother raise a young family. Much of what shaped me was learned from watching how mom dealt with life — both the good times and the bad. Friends have shared that they are better people for having known her.
Her life began on Sept. 7, 1928, in Anamoose, North Dakota, where she was born to Vic and Lola (Brown) Andersen. It led her to places like Two Dot; Harlowton; Tacoma, Washington; Othello, Washington; Avery, Idaho; Missoula; and Bend, Oregon. She married Dean Hanson on June 1, 1947, in Harlowton. They had two sons, Gary and Keith.
Betty worked many years as a grocery store cashier. In 1966, she started her 23-year career with the U.S. Forest Service. She retired in 1989 after several clerical and administrative positions in the Avery District, Lolo District, and Missoula Regional Offices.
Betty lived in Missoula from 1968 until she moved to Bend, Oregon, in 2014 to be closer to her family.
Betty and Dean loved to spend time in their beautiful backyard hosting terrific parties. They were avid fans of the University of Montana Grizzlies — Betty especially enjoyed the Lady Griz women’s basketball team. They took several trips with the team in the United States as well as overseas. They traveled extensively, including several cruises, and attended Dean’s WWII Navy Seabee unit’s annual reunions throughout the country.
Betty is survived by her son Gary (wife Ann) of Bend, Oregon, and their children; Matthew (wife Melissa and grandsons Cody and Gavin) of Tualatin, Oregon, and Joshua (wife Ashley, granddaughter Finn and grandson Tayden), of Redmond, Oregon. She is also survived by her brother Don Andersen (wife Alverta) of Stanford, with many nieces, nephews and much-loved brothers-in-law John (wife Nancy) and Bob.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Hanson; son Keith; father Vic; mother Lola; and sisters Elaine Heck, Helen Burbee, and Dorothy Harris.
Family asks that in lieu of gifts, donations be made in Betty’s name to the University of Montana Lady Griz (c/o University of Montana Athletic Department, Missoula, MT 59801) or to Atonement Lutheran Church (2205 34th Street SW, Missoula MT 59801). Family plans to conduct interment services at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, on June 1, 2019, to acknowledge Betty and Dean’s 72nd wedding anniversary.