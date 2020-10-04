FRENCHTOWN — Betty M. Jacobsen Touchette, 93 of Frenchtown passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1927 in Missoula to Peter and Martha Jacobsen. Much of her childhood was spent on the family ranch near Ovando along with nine siblings. Betty spent her grade school years at the one room school at Monture. In 1942 the family moved to the Orchard Homes area of Missoula where she attended Missoula County High School, graduating in 1946.

While working at the Missoula Mercantile Grain Department, she met her future husband Calvin Touchette; they married on Nov. 12, 1949 and spent the next 47 years together on the Touchette family ranch in Frenchtown until Calvin’s death in 1996. Due to health reasons Betty moved to Missoula in 2015 to live with her oldest son.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband, grandson Robert Touchette, grand daughter Randi Mercer, Brothers Tony, Frank, Peter, Robert, Joseph, and Donald Jacobsen, sisters Lucille James and Isabell Schreckendgust.