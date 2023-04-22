Betty Mae (Monger) Harvey was born February 17, 1931, and died at age 92 on April 17, 2023, in Manhattan, MT. She was born in Bozeman to Joe and Dorothy (Nelson) Monger, and grew up in Belgrade. While teaching in Somers she met and married Bill Harvey in 1953. They had four children and lived in Thompson Falls, Judith Gap, Rudyard, Evergreen and Ronan before they retired to Lakeside. Betty is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Elizabeth of Rota, Spain; Tom and Joan of Salt Lake City; and Neil and Laura Lee of Manhattan; and one brother, Jim Monger of Bozeman. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy and brothers Ed and Bob Monger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's honor to Lakeside Community Chapel, 236 Adams St, Lakeside, MT 59922 or PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization), c/o Margaret Ann Morris, Chapter ABPEO, PO Box 148, Big Arm, MT 59910. A graveside service and reception in the Lakeside area are planned for this summer. To share memories and for a full obituary go to www.dahlcares.com.