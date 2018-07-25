MISSOULA — Longtime resident Betty Yorton passed away at Hillside Manor July 23. She was 90 years old.
Betty was born in Spokane, Washington, on March 30, 1928, to William and Nellie Schlegel. At age six, Betty’s mom passed away and she was raised by good and gracious family members while traveling and living part-time with her father in various places throughout Montana. Betty graduated from high school at Florence Carlton High in 1946.
In 1946, Betty met and married Robert “Shag” Yorton of Darby, made a home in Darby with their four children until relocating to Missoula in 1957.
In 1964, Betty started working part time for Mobil Oil Company of Missoula which led to a full-time position with Missoula County High Schools as an account executive until her retirement in 1988. Betty was devotedly involved in her children’s sports, clubs, and pastimes as well as an active leader of various community organizations.
Betty was deeply dedicated to her family and many friends in Missoula throughout her long life. Even after moving to the Oregon Coast for 12 years, upon her return to the Missoula valley in 1999, Betty took up her active lifestyle of fishing, square and round dancing at the Lolo Square Dance Center, plus an active member of Mall Walkers. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the wonderful, kind and caring friendships she cultivated through her busy and eventful pastimes.
Betty Yorton was truly an inspiration to so many people. Being the “Belle of the ball”, Betty was justified in “tooting her own horn,” The people she befriended and her many family members who were benefactors to Betty’s steadfast love and quick wit will fondly remember the best of times.
Betty is survived by her children, Darryl (Charlotte) of Meridian, Idaho, Jerry (Cindy) of Darby, Larry of Missoula, and daughter, Larae (Steve) of Lolo. Betty is also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Her invincible spirit will live in our minds and hearts forever. Betty moved to Brookdale Assisted living in 2016, she made many friends there and will be missed dearly.
Betty chose to be cremated. No service is planned at this time.