Betty Marie Miller Tucker
Betty Marie Miller Tucker passed away on July 2, 2021 while camping at her favorite place at Georgetown Lake, Montana. She was born on August 30, 1941 at home in Walden, New York to James John Miller and Hazel Violet Rosenkranse Miller. Betty was the second oldest of six children.
Betty met the love of her life, Daniel Thomas Tucker, when his mom took her in at 16 years old. They were married four years later on March 23, 1960. While still living in New York, Dawn Marie and Debra Ann were born and while pregnant with Denise Lee, she learned to drive school bus and began her school bus driving career. They began their moving adventures in 1966. They started in Colorado where Daniell Lynn was born. Then they returned to New York where Daniel William “Bill” was born. After several attempts to find the right place that included Texas and Nevada, they heard of Butte, Montana, but Betty said no way and they got back on the road and landed in Clinton, Montana in 1977. They fostered many children throughout the years. In 1986, they fostered 19-day old Emmitt Daniel and then adopted him.
During her travels around the country, she held many jobs such as cashier, roulette dealer, change runner, firefighter, and bus driver in Yellowstone National Park. After several jobs that included working at Bob Ward's, she resumed her school bus driving career with Handley Transportation. While driving she became the well-loved community mom for so many families.
She volunteered as a Clinton Elementary school board member, Clinton Rural Fire Department firefighter, Clinton Rural Fire Department board member, softball coach, 4-H leader, and a member of the Clinton Women's Club and Clinton Community Center.
She was very well known for her cooking and most of all her potato salad. Her chili, spaghetti and lasagna were also family favorites. She was an avid quilter, loved crafting and sewing especially for her grandkids and great grandkids.
What made her the proudest of her kids was when they all got together in a room and made a quilt of special material out of her scrap material without fighting. Everyone also knew when they traveled, they needed to find Betty a bell to add to her bell collection.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life and partner in crime, Dan Tucker, her parents, in-laws, three sisters and one brother. She is survived by daughters Dawn, Debra (Greg), Denise (Brad) and Daniell (Doug) and sons Bill (Michelle) and Emmitt. She is survived by a brother, John (Hannah) Miller. Grandchildren include Jessica (Ryan), Cody (Staci), Amanda, Michael (Hannah), Steven (Taylor), Stephanie (Lukea), Chad, Tucker (Lauren), Morgan (Konrad) and Elijah and seven great grandchildren, special family members Roy and Kris Handley and family, sister-in-law Wilma Gilbert and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held tentatively on August 7 at the Clinton Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clinton School District.