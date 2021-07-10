Betty Marie Miller Tucker

Betty met the love of her life, Daniel Thomas Tucker, when his mom took her in at 16 years old. They were married four years later on March 23, 1960. While still living in New York, Dawn Marie and Debra Ann were born and while pregnant with Denise Lee, she learned to drive school bus and began her school bus driving career. They began their moving adventures in 1966. They started in Colorado where Daniell Lynn was born. Then they returned to New York where Daniel William “Bill” was born. After several attempts to find the right place that included Texas and Nevada, they heard of Butte, Montana, but Betty said no way and they got back on the road and landed in Clinton, Montana in 1977. They fostered many children throughout the years. In 1986, they fostered 19-day old Emmitt Daniel and then adopted him.