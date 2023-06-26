Betty Museus
Missoula ~ Betty Museus, 86, of Missoula passed away February 25, 2023. We will have a celebration of life, June 29, 2023. 11:00 am at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow after the service, at Garden a city Funeral Home.
