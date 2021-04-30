Betty Nell Raney

MISSOULA - Betty N. Raney, 88, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Born December 18, 1932 in San Bernardino, California to Verland and Chloe (Swain) Gregory.

In her younger years, Betty sang and acted in operettas. She later played the organ and sang with the First Christian Church choirs.

She loved to travel and was able to travel all over the world until age 85. Betty had also enjoyed doing genealogy and volunteering at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

Betty married Robert Raney in 1955 and they then moved to Montana in 1973. Robert preceded her in death in 1987. She is survived by her daughter, Janette Umber.

