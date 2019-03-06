MISSOULA — Betty Trickel passed away of natural causes on Feb. 28, 2019, with family at her side. She went home to be with her Savior and family who had gone before: parents Harry and Eva Piper, brother Hubert and husband John Trickel after 66 years of marriage.
Betty grew up in Paxton, Illinois. A member of the Greatest Generation, she served in the Chicago area as a Western Union operator and eventually manager. During the war she was often tasked with delivering news of service members' deaths, injuries or MIAs, a task she performed with dignity and sensitivity.
On Dec. 23, 1946, she married her high school sweatheart, John Trickel, a University of Montana forestry student. Following a train trip to Missoula, they honeymooned at the Florence Hotel and later moved to married student housing where they established many lifelong friendships. Betty worked for Western Union in Missoula until required to quit when her first child was born. A stay-at-home mom, she worked many jobs in the community including census take, church treasurer, reading books on tape for the blind and then a full-time job as bookkeeper for the sugar beet factory. Betty eventually found her niche in real estate as a licensed agent for George Sayer Agency. Mom was a trailblazer for women in real estate. She took and passed the 3-day Montana State Real Estate Broker's license exam on her first try and established Betty Trickel Realty, the first female-owned agency in Missoula.
Mom was a Platinum Life Master duplicate bridge player. She loved the mental challenge of the game and enjoyed teaching bridge to anyone interested. In 1974, during a trip to Asia, she was invited to play with some Brits in the lobby of the Singapore Peninsula Hotel, a definite highlight. She was a 50 plus year active member of both Electra Eastern Star and Rose Croix White Shrine. She was a devout founding member of Grace United Methodist church. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, horseback riding, watching baseball, reading, crossword puzzles, family gatherings and was a fantastic scratch cook whose table was always open to anyone who showed up. Second helpings were mandatory.
Family was most important to Mom and she worked hard at keeping her family close. Although she moved to the wilds of Montana she maintained a close knit relationship with extended family in the Midwest. Holidays and numerous family events were celebrated throughout the year in the big family room/kitchen she designed. Although "only a high school graduate" herself, Mom was a strong education advocate, insisting an education was something that could never be taken from you. She supported all of us through advanced education and continues to support great-grandchildren in education endeavors today.
In March 1961, Mom was involved in a hellish auto accident on Brickyard Hill, in which she was severely injured and was not supposed to live. Her strong will to live inspired her physician to fight with her and after four months in the hospital, enabled her to come home. After a full year she was back on her feet and ready to tackle life again. Although crippled and handicapped she lived 57 years, refusing to complain and remaining a cheerful, eternal optimist, forever inspiring family and friends with her strong faith, and upbeat, positive attitude.
Left behind to miss her and mourn her passing are her sister Jean Karlock; brother Neil; daughters Jan Trickel; Marcia Johnson, grandson John (Shelley) Scot, great-grandchildren Kailer and Tristan; her sons Brian (Sheila) Trickel, granddaughters Rachelle Henderson, and Shone Trickel (Byron Kennedy), great-granddaughters ShaDae and Shayla; Brad (Kari) Farnsworth, grandchildren Lindsay, Melissa and Taylor (Ashley) and great-grandson Colton, and numerous aunts uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family gives special thanks to Dr. Leonard Brewer (deceased), Dr. Sara Borge, Trendsetters Traci Reid, Missoula Duplicate Bridge players who came to play at her home, physical therapist Jason Grensten, RN Jamie White and Village staff, all of whom contributed so much to Mom's quality of life.
Mom has been cremated and her ashes will be spread at a later date. Memorial Service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Friday, March 8 at 2 p.m. with reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Braille Books for the Blind, Guiding Eyes for the Blind or charities of your choice.