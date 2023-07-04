BettyLou Martha Walz

Victor, Montana - BettyLou Martha Walz, 77 of Victor passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at her home in Victor.

Betty was born December 5, 1945 in Beulah, ND to the late Edward and Lorena Scheid. She graduated in Bismarck, ND and earned her Secretarial Degree from Bismarck Junior College. On June 4, 1965, Betty married Gary Walz. Betty worked at Union Bank of Hazen, ND and was a farm and ranch wife. She later worked at Westmont Health Care until her retirement. Betty and Gary moved to the Bitterroot Valley to fulfill their dream of living in the mountains.

Betty enjoyed floral and vegetable gardening. She loved spending time with family and friends, watching her grandkids and reading.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Walz, infant son Jason Walz, parents Edward and Lorena Scheid, in-laws Gerhart and Olga Walz and brother-in-law Wayne Myers.

Surviving include her children, BettyJo (James) Banister, Colin (Samantha) Walz, Nathan Walz, Jackson Walz, and LeeRoy (Cassandra) Walz; sister Sandra Myers and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6th at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton, MT.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6th at Grace Lutheran Church in Hamilton, MT with Pastor Vern Sandersfeld officiating. Interment will follow at Victor Cemetery in Victor, MT. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

The family suggests memorials to the Victor Fire Station or Home Health and Hospice of Montana.