MISSOULA — Beulah Merle Rogers, 91, was born on Sept. 2, 1927, in Milltown, to Adelard and Ruth Cadieux. She was raised in Milltown and attended schools in Bonner and Missoula, graduating from Missoula County High School.
She married Jean Pronovost in 1946. Together they had nine children. They later divorced and she married George Rogers in 1965 and remained married until his death in 2009.
She was a barmaid at the Moose Lodge in Missoula and served as secretary for the Laborers’ Union. She moved to Helena in 1971 where she lived until 2010. She then moved to Kalispell before returning to Missoula.
Mom cherished the time she spent with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. Even when she couldn’t remember what happened five minutes ago, seeing the kids put a smile on her face. Her sense of humor made us laugh up until the end. With all her pain and suffering she endured in her life, she could still get that mischievous look on her face and make facial gestures and sometimes even a hand gesture. Mom was always welcoming, funny, sarcastic and self-deprecating.
Her cookie jar was always full (for her as well as her guests), she always had Hershey bars and Diet Pepsi in her refrigerator to share with anyone who would enjoy them with her! She enjoyed watching old western movies and the Hallmark channel. Mom made friends wherever she went and could carry on a conversation with a complete stranger. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adelard and Ruth Cadieux; husband, George Rogers; daughter, Lanette Carlsen; and her great-grandchildren, Alex and Kameron Arnlund.
She is survived by her children Cherie (Gary) Stevens, Scandanavia, Wisconsin; Lacey Culver, Kalispell; Nova (Ole) Ostrom, Missoula; Bill (Marlo) Pronovost, Columbus; Jean Pronovost, Missoula; Kolene (Greg) Gardner, Helena; Kelli Corts, Arlington, Virginia; and Kara (Don) Bonahoom, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She is also survived by her brother Michael Cadieux from Bisbee, Arizona and a step-son Butch (Cindy) Rogers from Yuma, Arizona. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren total over 85!
We would like to thank Partners Hospice and Rosetta Memory Care Facility for caring for our mother. The staff at Rosetta truly cared deeply for her well-being and they appreciated and enjoyed her humor.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT 59808. Burial will be at a later date.