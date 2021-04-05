Beverly A. Olson
Beverly A. Olson, 91, passed away in Kalispell on March 31, 2021.
Beverly was born in Bismarck, North Dakota. She and her husband Norman farmed in Lark, North Dakota for a number years before moving to Missoula in 1966 for different life with their 5 children. She and Norman were lifelong members of the University Congregation Church. They moved to The Springs in Whitefish in 2017 to be closer to family and Norman passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her son, Darryl Olson and wife, Bonnie, Marion, Deborah Noyes and husband , Rick, Salt Lake City, and Randy Olson and wife, Shawn, Kalispell and her sister, Venita Well, Kalispell, and numerous nieces nephews.
A memorial service will be held later this year.