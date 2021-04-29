Beverly Ann Graff

Beverly Ann Graff died March 25th 2021 in Missoula, MT from a fall which caused a left hip fracture. She also suffered hypertension and heart failure.

She was born Beverly Ann Bargman on August 1st 1934 in Sterling NE to Henry Bargman and Anna Rathey.

She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Delmer and Esther Bargman and Barg and Ruthie Bargman, and her sister Lucille and Art Buettner. Beverly was also predeceased by her third child, Delaine Sue Graff who died July 21st, 2017 in Missoula, MT.

Beverly married Wayne Graff on July 24th, 1952 in KS.

They moved to Missoula Montana in 1958 and made it their home.

She is survived by Debbie and Kirk Harr, Diane McLaverty, Danette Graff, David and Erika Graff; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren, her niece Marion and Charles Wright and family, nephew Dennis and Nancy Bargman and their son Chris. She is also survived by her brother-in laws, Dale and Gracie Graff and family, and Brother Joseph Graff.

Beverly's passions included her family and friends. She was in the Sweet Adelines in Missoula and Kalispell for many years singing in the chorus and quartets. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and her pets.

Beverly Graff's inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery May 8th, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.. There were be a celebration of her life at the pavilions at Fort Missoula May 9th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.