MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Beverly Ann Jones lost her battle with cancer on Jan. 16, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee. Bev was born June 10, 1941 in Missoula to Gerald and Oma Claussen. She graduated from Drummond High School in 1959. She attended Kinman Business College, the University of Puget Sound and earned her degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickenson University in Rutherford, New Jersey.
In 1967 she and Bill Jones were married in Helena. They later divorced. For the majority of her life she worked in the computer industry. Her career began in Helena and led her to stops in Ogden, Utah; New York City; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Phoenix; Philadelphia; to Maryville where she retired. She loved to golf and played as many courses as she could. She loved to travel and visited many areas of the country and several foreign countries.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: brother, Jerry (Myrle), Deer Lodge; niece, Robin Rosenquist (Kelly), Spokane; nephew, Allen Claussen, Bozeman; grand niece, Kailin Taylor, Boise; and grand nephew, Austin Taylor, Spokane. Bev is also survived by her closest friend for many years Kay Calhoun of Maryville. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Missoula at a later date.