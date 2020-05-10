× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HACKENSACK, New Jersey — Beverly “Bev” Richards Rhinehart, 85 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, died April 30, 2020 in Hackensack, New Jersey. Bev was the only child of Safronia “Soie” Richards and George Canon Richards, a music record merchant.

Born in Brooklyn on Sept. 16, 1934, young Beverly was raised in Harlem by her mother Soie. Beverly graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1952 and studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology where her oldest daughter Karen graduated.

In 1978, Beverly married Naseby ‘Pete’ Rhinehart Jr., a native of Missoula who had one daughter Vivian. They were married for over forty years and had another daughter, Robyn.

A life-long volunteer, Beverly devoted her free time to helping socially conscious organizations, including the League of Women Voters, and the Jessie Banks Foundation both located in New Jersey. Beverly was on the Jessie Banks Foundation Board of Directors and she was the Director of the Jessie Banks Foundation’s annual golf event and children’s scholarship fund.