HACKENSACK, New Jersey — Beverly “Bev” Richards Rhinehart, 85 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, died April 30, 2020 in Hackensack, New Jersey. Bev was the only child of Safronia “Soie” Richards and George Canon Richards, a music record merchant.
Born in Brooklyn on Sept. 16, 1934, young Beverly was raised in Harlem by her mother Soie. Beverly graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1952 and studied fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology where her oldest daughter Karen graduated.
In 1978, Beverly married Naseby ‘Pete’ Rhinehart Jr., a native of Missoula who had one daughter Vivian. They were married for over forty years and had another daughter, Robyn.
A life-long volunteer, Beverly devoted her free time to helping socially conscious organizations, including the League of Women Voters, and the Jessie Banks Foundation both located in New Jersey. Beverly was on the Jessie Banks Foundation Board of Directors and she was the Director of the Jessie Banks Foundation’s annual golf event and children’s scholarship fund.
Beverly was preceded in death by her mother, her father and her oldest daughter, Karen Kendle Marshe. Beverly is survived by her husband, Naseby “Pete” Rhinehart, Jr., her daughters, Vivian Rhinehart, Robyn Rhinehart-Williams; sons-in-laws Arnold Marshe and Justin McLaughlin Williams, and her four grandsons; Douglas, Jaylen, Miles and Langston.
Unique in her class, style and grace, Beverly will always be remembered as a dedicated and generous person, who touched the lives of many family, friends and colleagues with her warmth, wit and humor.
Funeral will be at the Madonna Funeral Home, Passaic, NJ on May 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the Rhinehart family has requested all donations to The Jessie Banks Foundation, 650 Palisades Avenue Suite 2-127 Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632. jessiebanksfoundation.org.
