VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON — Beverly Henne Doyle died Nov. 12 in Vancouver, Washington where she and Dick, her husband of 65 years, moved to be closer to family. Bev was born on Jan. 27, 1932, to Theo and Phil Henne in Butte. She attended Butte schools and very fondly remembered her friends and experiences at Butte High School.
In 1949 she entered the University of Montana, majoring in Speech Pathology. While at UM she made every minute matter. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, a cheerleader, chairman of the UM Traditions Board, and was editor of the University yearbook. In her final year of college she was named “Outstanding Senior”. It was also at UM that she met and captured the heart of Dick Doyle who, at the time, was the U.S. Discus Champion. They married after she graduated. Bev and Dick briefly lived in Wyoming where they both worked for oil companies. They moved back to Montana before the arrival of their first child, and Dick worked for her father at Community-Meadow Gold Dairies. They lived in Anaconda, Butte, and then moved to Missoula where they lived “up the Rattlesnake” for 50 years. No one could ask for a better mother. She threw birthday parties no one wanted to end and treated her children to piping hot baked treats when they arrived home from school. All of their friends cherished their time at the Doyle home. Bev transformed their home for every holiday, magnifying the joys of celebration. As a grandmother to her seven grandchildren she taught them calligraphy, made hot fudge sundaes, and read books in such a way that characters came alive to her rapt audience. She always found a way to make the mundane magical with her voice, her hands, and her heart. Bev always said yes when someone needed her help. She was a lifelong advocate and leader for numerous organizations in Montana. In Butte she was active in Junior League and taught speech therapy in the schools. She was instrumental in the conversion of the old post office in Missoula into the Museum of Arts. When the city government wouldn’t help support it, she and her friends wrote and sold a cookbook to raise the money themselves. Bev was State President of P.E.O in 1986 and the organization truly brought her joy throughout her life. She was on the UM Fine Arts Advisory Board, and was head of the Theta Alumni group for years. She found ways to get anything done to help causes she cared about. One of her favorite activities was calligraphy and for years she proudly painted the footballs that the Griz coaches used for team awards each week. No matter the size of the party, she was simply the best hostess. She considered a party for 85 people an intimate affair. She opened her home to all, whether for a celebration or for house tours to benefit charities. Bev made everything around her beautiful, and created lasting memories for every life she touched.
You have free articles remaining.
Bev is survived by her husband Dick and her three children, Deborah McWhinney of New York City, her daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Gary Gaussoin in Vancouver, Washington, and her son and daughter-in-law Dan and Ann Doyle of San Francisco. Her son Ritchie Doyle passed away last year. She also had seven grandchildren: Megan and Aidan McWhinney; Taylor, Lauren, and Hayden Gaussoin; and Sydney and Shaefer Doyle. She is also survived by her sister Judy Beaudry and her husband Mack. Judy and Mack had moved to Missoula from Washburn, North Dakota to care for Bev and Dick for the last year and a half.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to The Kappa Alpha Theta Alpha Nu Educational Foundation, PO Box 17006, Missoula, MT 59808 or the Missoula Art Museum, 335 North Pattee, Missoula, MT 59802.