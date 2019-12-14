MISSOULA — Beverly Janet Himber, 86, of Missoula passed away peacefully at her home in Missoula, of natural causes.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1933, in Cohasset, Minnesota, to Ernerst Oberg and Lola Moore. As a young girl she grew up on the lakes of Minnesota where she met and married the love of her life.
On Jan. 12, 1951, she married Nicholas C. Himber in her home town surrounded by numerous family and friends. They were blessed to have been married for a beautiful 68 years.
Throughout her entire life she loved to paint, sing in solos, duos and trios, and lastly going camping with her wonderful family. She mostly enjoyed singing with her children while she would wash the dishes, and baking all sorts of mouthwatering desserts which caught all the neighbors attention due to their delightful aroma.
Beverly was a loving and affectionate wife, mother, and friend. Not only that, but she was an exceptional baker, seamstress, and crocheter. She will be extremely missed by many.
She is preceded in death by Lola and Ernest Oberg, Nicholas and Lillian Himber, Lola Hultquist, Duane Oberg, Rachael Kinzel (granddaughter), and Nicholas Himber (son).
Survivors include her husband, Nicholas C. Himber, five children, 16 grandchildren, and 35 plus greatgrandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hope Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Hope Baptist church, with a reception immediately following in the church hall. Burial will follow after the reception. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.