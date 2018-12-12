MISSOULA — Beverly Jean Hughes VanCanagan, 89, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at home of natural causes.
She was born on Nov. 21, 1928, in Missoula, to Ralph William Hughes and Ruth Delaney. As a young girl she lived with her family on a ranch in the vicinity of Lolo and attended Lolo Grade School and Missoula County High School. She then went on to attend the University of Montana for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in languages of the Far East from the University of Washington.
On Feb. 19, 1954, she married Paul VanCanagan in Astoria, New York. The couple lived there until moving to Missoula in 1958 where she and Paul raised their family. She worked as an administrative assistant to the Dean of the School of Education at the University of Montana and was a member of the American Association of University Women.
She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also took great loving care of her friends and devoted her later years to extensive community service.
Survivors include her husband, Paul, Missoula; her daughter, Jamie Gere and her husband, Brian, of Woodinville, Washington, and her son, William VanCanagan and his wife Lisa, of Missoula. Her grandchildren are Michael and Michelle VanCanagan, of Missoula, and Joshua Gere, of Woodinville, Washington.
She will be missed very much.
Donations in Beverly's name should be made to the Missoula Aging Services.