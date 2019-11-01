STEVENSVILLE — Beverly Longbottom, 87, of Stevensville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16 at home. Born July 8, 1932, to Walter and Olive Summers Henderson, she grew up and went to school in Grantsdale, Darby, and Hamilton where she graduated in 1950. Working as a legal secretary in the law office of Koch and Brownlee, Bev and her friends spent many noon hours shopping, where she met Ben Longbottom while trying on shoes — many shoes, many times. Married in 1956, they spent 63 years together. In addition to working alongside her husband in various Anthony stores, upon returning to the valley in 1988, Bev volunteered as a Pink Lady and worked in reception at Marcus Daly Hospital for many years until health forced her resignation.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Donald and Scott. She is survived by husband Ben of Stevensville, children Mike (LaRae) Longbottom, Julie (Paul) Ludington, and Steve (Jean) Longbottom; nine grandchildren, Krista, Rachel, Kaitlin, Ann, Emma, Corey, Michaela, Benjamin and Faith, as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother Merrill Henderson, and sister Diana Bright.
You are invited to join the family in celebration of Bev’s life at the Stevensville United Methodist Church on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m., with reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. A private interment of cremains at a future date is planned. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Stevensville United Methodist Church, 218 College St., Stevensville, or Intermountain (formerly Children’s Home), 500 S. Lamborn St., Helena, MT 59601, or charity of donor’s choice. Whitesitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.