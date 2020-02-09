KALISPELL — Beverly Randall Reynolds, 85, died of cancer on Dec. 23, 2019 at Buffalo Hills Terrace, Kalispell.

Bev was raised in Wisconsin Rapids. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, she was one smart cookie: Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board, president of Tri Delta sorority, student responder at the 1956 UW Honors Convocation.

She majored in speech pathology and practiced that profession in Neenah, Wisconsin; Columbus, Georgia; Long Island, New York; Missoula and Polson. Masters degree in hand, she taught speech pathology at the University of Montana until her department was abolished in a cost-cutting error in 1990. Bev ran the public clinic and taught classes and was respected and liked by professional colleagues, students, and patients.

Bev married Sam Reynolds in 1957 and came to Missoula when he became the editorial page editor of the Missoulian newspaper 1964. She bore four children in five years: Dorothea (Dottie), Christopher (Chris), Sarah and Ellen.