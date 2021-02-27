Bill Dishman

Bill Dishman, retired Battalion Chief MFD, passed away in Missoula on January 11, 2021.

Bill was welcomed into this world on May 9, 1936, by his parents, Mamie and Ruben, and older sister Beverly. The family operated the Dishman's hunting lodge in Fish Creek for many years. He graduated from Missoula County High in 1954 and enlisted in the Marine Corps where he served at Camp Fuji in Japan before being honorably discharged in March 1957.

When Bill returned to Missoula in 1957, he worked for Blair Mayflower before joining the Missoula Fire Department in December 1959. After 28 years, he retired in 1987. During his time with MFD, Bill prioritized the safety and wellbeing of his fellow firefighters and made a number of lifelong friends. Many of the calls, from the heartbreaking to the rewarding to the comical, lived fresh in his mind for the rest of his life.

Bill married Dolores Ann Jackson in June 1954 and they had two children, Billy and Tracie. The family lived in Missoula until 1972 when they moved to their home up Lolo Creek. Bill and Sis spent the rest of their lives there helping to raise their eldest granddaughter and enjoying the wildlife and peace that their land afforded them.