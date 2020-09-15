 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bill Neustrom

Bill Neustrom

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMILTON — The services for Bill Neustrom will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Livestream is available.  Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News