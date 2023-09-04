Bill Reed

Bill Reed passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2023. He was born in Missoula, MT to Edward and Bernice Reed on November 22, 1942. He attended Whittier grade School and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1961.

It was during his high school years that he met his future wife, Janet. They were married on June 17th, 1961. Together they welcomed two sons, Willie and David. They enjoyed 60+ years together before Janet's passing in 2021.

Bill began his career as a police officer in October of 1965 with the Missoula Police Department. In 1967 he was drafted and served as an MP in the Army during the Vietnam war until his discharge in1969 at which time he resumed his employment with the MPD. Bill retired as a patrol captain in October of 1985 after serving the community he called home his entire life. After leaving the Police Department he began working in security at Stone Container until he retired in 2005.

Bill took great pride in his work and any responsibility he accepted, whether it was leading a team of patrol officers or coaching a little league team to victory. He never gave anything less than 100% of himself and it reflected in how he approached life. He served as Post Commander for the VFW Post 209 from 1978 to 1983 and was honored as an All-American Post Commander for 1979-1980. He also coached two state champion Little League teams in the mid 1970's and always delighted in retelling those special memories in his life.

He enjoyed golfing, putting together 1000-piece puzzles (999 actually, as most times one of his sons or grandkids would hide one piece on him), and he was an avid Grizzly football fan, attending a home game every now and then. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always very proud of their accomplishments, he took great pride when boasting to friends and sometimes even strangers. Just another day in the life of a happy grandparent knowing he'd had a part in their success.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Janet, his parents and two sisters Jodi and Sue. He is survived by his two sons; Willie (Laura) and David (Donna); Siblings Charlene (Dave) Stermitz, George (Sharon) Reed, Ed (Lou) Reed, Daryl (Barb) Reed, sister-in-Law Carol (Bob) Boushele, Brother-in-Law Gene (Theresa) Goforth as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind his special friend Helen, whom we are forever grateful for the companionship, kindness and presence in Bill's life the past two years. Your friendship meant the world to him.

Bill, we know you and Janet are up there at one of your infamous Tiki bars, drinking your Crown, standing for the national Anthem, cheering on your Grizzlies and lighting up the dance floor. Thank you for your service to our great county and community. We love and miss you both.

A small graveside service will be held Thursday September 7th, 2023, at the Missoula Veterans Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bill's life at 3:00 PM at the Linda Vista Golf Course Event Center located at 4915 Lower Miller Creek Rd. Dress is casual. We look forward to seeing everyone there.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com