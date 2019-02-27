MISSOULA — Bill Richardson, 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born on Oct. 31, 1936, on a kitchen table in Ronan, the only child of Frank Richardson and Sylvia Fisher. After growing up on his grandparents’ ranch, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served until 1955.
Bill married his loving wife of 58 years, Darlene Baumgardner, on Aug. 27, 1960, and raised two daughters. He retired in 1985 after a long career as a bakery manager to focus on his family and hobbies. He loved all things outdoors; camping, fishing, and hunting trips with his beloved grandsons and son-in-law.
Bill is survived by his wife Darlene, daughter Kathy and husband Rick Kamura, daughter Karen Richardson, grandsons Ryan (Nicole), Tyler, and Trevor (Taylor), three adorable great-grandchildren Addison, Emersyn, and Landon Kamura, several dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was a natural craftsman, and was always more than willing to share his knowledge or reach out and help others. His greatest joy truly was his family. He was the most loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Per Bill’s wishes there will be no services. Donations in Bill’s name can be made to Partner’s in Home Care at 406-728-8848.