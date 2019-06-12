COEUR D'ALENE — Bill was born to Harold and Alfreda Case on March 25, 1942, and passed on Jan. 26, 2019, at Pacifica Memory Care in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
There will be a reception on June 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Frenchtown Pond State Park.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, his mother and his father.
He served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962. While on leave he married Cleo Fisher on Oct. 5, 1961. They had two daughters, Tracy and Sharon.
After the Navy he worked at Van Evans Lumber in Missoula for several years, Then in the early 1980s started working as a Millwright at Stone Container retiring from there. After retirement he and Cleo enjoyed Gold Mining near Durkee, Idaho. They were members of the Lost Dutchman's Mining Association.
He enoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and spent many summer weekends fishing on Canyon Ferry Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Cleo Case, of Post Falls, Idaho, and daughters, Tracy Prestegaard (Thor) of Post Falls, Idaho; Sharon Baker (Anthony) of Anchorage, Alaska; four sisters, 18 nieces and nephews, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.