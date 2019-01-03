HAMILTON — Billie Marie Wetherald, 97, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at her home in Hamilton.
Billie was born Aug. 12, 1921, in Townsend to the late William and Helga Hendriksen Kennedy. Following high school she attended business college. Billie was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the Charlos Heights Women’s Club. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, hunting and traveling.
Billie was preceded in death by three husbands, Albert Knez, James Wooley and Harry Wetherald. She was also preceded by her parents, two sons-in-law; brother, Harold; three sisters, Mabel, Grace and Inez and one granddaughter.
She is survived by daughters, Donna Nicholson of Darby and Norma Knez (Bruce Bailey) of Hamilton; grandkids, Jim (Ann) Else of Oklahoma, Mic (Cindy) Else of Virginia, Shelly (Rix) Kordsmeier of Montana, Brad Matteson of Montana, Laurie (Woody) Lehr of Montana; seven great-grandkids and six great-great-grandkids.
Following Billie’s wishes, no public services are scheduled. Urn placement will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.