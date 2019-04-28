MISSOULA — (12/01/1929-12/02/2018)
Billy passed away in his room at The BeeHive in Missoula of complications after a broken hip.
He was born in Brush Co. and grew up on the family farm in Savage. A few years after graduating from the Savage High School, he wanted to see the world so he joined the Army (1951-1953) serving most of his tour in the South Pacific.
In 1954 Bill took advantage of the GI Bill, moved to Missoula and enrolled in the geology program at the University of Montana, graduating in 1958. After graduating, he worked for a few mining companies in Idaho and Montana before joining the USDA Regional Office in Missoula as a geologist in 1960. 1960 was a good year for Bill, he married his sweetheart, Barbara Jean Monroe, adopted her five year old son Scott and rented a small house on Cooper St. On their first anniversary they had a beautiful baby girl Kim. Then in 1963 with a growing family, they bought their first home in the lower Rattlesnake Valley on Jackson St. 1968 they brought their final home on Woodland Ave further up the valley. In the early 70s dad found his true passion singing with the local Barber Shop Quartets until 2011.
He was preceded in death by his parents GE and Pearl Hicks, both brothers, Earl and George Jr. and his wife Jean.
He is survived by son Scott A Hicks (Teresa) Clinton, daughter Kim Hicks (Jim Gipe) Florence and granddaughter Maggie Gipe.
A special thanks goes to Partners in Home Care Hospice for their caring, compassionate staff. Vibrant Hearing and Discovery Dentistry for their excellent staff helping dad with issues that improved his quality of life.
Billy will be greatly missed by all that knew him during his 89 years with us.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Riverview Cemetery, 99 Westbridge Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840 on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m.