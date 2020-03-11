OAK HARBOR, Washington — May 18, 1936 to March 3, 2020

Birder (Bird) Coffey, a passionate golfer, family man, tomato grower and active community member, passed away at 83 years old, peacefully and surrounded by his family at home in Oak Harbor, Washington on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after losing a hard fought battle with an aggressive cancer. Bird is survived by his wife MaryAnne and three children, Selena, Craig and Brian.

Bird was born in Brasstown, North Carolina on May 18, 1936 to Hamilton (Ham) and Molly Coffey née Hyatt. He has a surviving sister (Maryjane), two surviving brothers (June Lee and Fred), and other siblings that have passed (Zebadiah, James, Dexter, Austin and twins that died at birth).

After high school, Bird enlisted in the US Air Force, with a career serving 22 years. While stationed at Travis AFB, he met his wife and love of his life, Airman 2nd, MaryAnne Coffey. They were married March 4, 1961 and made the world their home as they followed Bird’s career and built their family. Their 59th anniversary was on March 4, 2020, one day after his passing.