Blaine Alan Grassman

Some of Blaine’s favorite past times were writing (published), playing guitar (self-taught), and reading (Stephen King). He enjoyed things such as camping, fishing, flying (licensed pilot), parasailing and even bungee jumping. Taking the kids to the pool, barbequing, motorcycle trips, and some great storytelling were also some of his favorites. Blaine also enjoyed refereeing basketball, fulfilling his passion for sports which he loved to watch and play. Everyone around him knew about his love for the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards being his idol. His recent concert trip marked the 18th time he had seen them perform live. Rolling Stones songs were wrapped through his language. Someone would ask him for something, and he would respond “you can’t always get what you want”. He was a big fan of the movie Tombstone and could quote line after line. When something got difficult, he would say “this is like playing cards with my sister’s kids”. He was also a scholar of the movie Full Metal Jacket and could come up with the perfect line for the perfect situation every time. Blaine was well-known for his humor, heartfelt talks, knowledge, accountability, and his dislike for cheese. He made countless lifelong friends wherever he went and will be missed by so many.